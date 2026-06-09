The Times Athlete of the Week: Marquette’s Anthony Couch

Our final Times Athlete of the Week for the 2025-26 school year is Marquette baseball’s Anthony Couch, who with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Crusaders down a run crushed a two-run, walk-off homer to give Marquette the Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional title.

Couch won by capturing 203 of 377 votes cast in an online poll. The ballot also included runner-up Ameliah Weber (Seneca softball), Adam Swanson (Ottawa baseball) and Colin Shields (Newark baseball).

Weekly ballots for the past school year were posted online Mondays and accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Baseball: Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional championship: Marquette vs. Bishop McNamara Marquette's Anthony Couch rounds third base after hitting a walk-off two-run home run during Marquette's 4-3 victory over Bishop McNamara in the IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional championship. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Couch: Ant.

How old were you when you started playing baseball, in what league, and what got you into the sport?

Couch: I was 4, and I played tee-ball in Grand Ridge.

Every kid dreams of hitting a walk-off home run in a big game. Take us through your mindset as you stepped into the batter’s box and what went through your head when you hit it and as you rounded the bases?

Couch: My mindset was to advance the runner and do my job. I didn’t think it was a home run, so I was running to second, then I saw it went over and I kind of just blacked out.

In your opinion, what has been the key to this run of spectacular seasons the Marquette baseball program has put together?

Couch: Definitely the chemistry. Everyone picks each other up. Also just mastering the fundamentals of baseball.

What are a few of your favorite ball diamonds you’ve had the chance to play on over the years?

Couch: My three favorite diamonds are University of Illinois, Peoria Chiefs‘s Dozer Field and UIC.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Couch: “The Sandlot” about 25 times.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Couch: Definitely Grant Dose, Billy Gaylen or Blayden Cassel.

If you could see any musical artist in any venue, all expenses paid, who would you see and where?

Couch: Pitbull at Soldier Field.

You and your teammates are going out for dinner to celebrate a big win. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Couch: We are going to Chipotle, and i’m getting a burrito bowl with double honey chicken.

Seasonal question: At a cookout, what’s your favorite food off the grill?

Couch: A cheeseburger.

Bottom of the seventh, two outs, tie game, bases loaded. Would you rather be on the mound trying to get the last out or stepping into the batter’s box trying to get a game-winning hit?

Couch: Stepping into the batter’s box.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Couch: I’m pretty good at drawing.

Do you have any plans for life after high school? Do they involve sports?

Couch: I am going to Spoon River Community College to major in business and play baseball. After that, I want to commit to a Division I college to continue to play baseball and complete my degree.