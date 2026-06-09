St. Bede quartet added to ICA 2A All-State Softball Team

Four St. Bede players have been added to the ICA 2A All-State Softball team, having been inadvertently omitted in its first release Monday.

Senior Ava Balestri (infielder) was named to the first team, seniors Lily Bosnich (infielder) and Emma Slingsby (outfielder) to the second team and junior Macy Strauch (pitcher/infielder) to the third team.

They join three players from Princeton and two from Hall, who were announced Monday.

Princeton Junior Avah Oertel (infielder) was named to the ICA first team, Princeton senior Keely Lawson (outfielder) was named to the second team while Princeton senior Caroline Keutzer (outfielder) and Hall junior Caroline Morris (catcher/infielder) and freshman Bernie Larsen (infielder) were named to the third team.