Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

St. Bede quartet added to ICA 2A All-State Softball Team

St. Bede Bruins logo

St. Bede Bruins logo

By Kevin Hieronymus

Four St. Bede players have been added to the ICA 2A All-State Softball team, having been inadvertently omitted in its first release Monday.

Senior Ava Balestri (infielder) was named to the first team, seniors Lily Bosnich (infielder) and Emma Slingsby (outfielder) to the second team and junior Macy Strauch (pitcher/infielder) to the third team.

They join three players from Princeton and two from Hall, who were announced Monday.

Princeton Junior Avah Oertel (infielder) was named to the ICA first team, Princeton senior Keely Lawson (outfielder) was named to the second team while Princeton senior Caroline Keutzer (outfielder) and Hall junior Caroline Morris (catcher/infielder) and freshman Bernie Larsen (infielder) were named to the third team.

BCRBCR SportsSt. Bede Preps
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL