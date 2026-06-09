Spring Valley, Peru municipal bands announce summer concert series

The Spring Valley Municipal Band will launch its 2026 free summer concert series at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Spring Valley’s downtown mini-park.

The remaining concerts will begin at 7 p.m. June 19 and 26 and July 10, 17 and 24. In the event of weather-related issues, the concerts will be held in Hall High School’s auditorium.

The Peru Municipal Band’s 2026 free summer concert series will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at downtown Peru’s Maud Powell statue.

The band’s remaining performances begin at 7 p.m. June 27, July 11, 18 and 25 and Aug. 1. Exceptions include two concerts: 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Zion Church ice cream social and 7 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Maud Powell. Parking is available behind Ace Hardware.

The bands will be directed by Brandon Czubachowski. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.