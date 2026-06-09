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Spring Valley, Peru municipal bands announce summer concert series

Municipal bands perform weekly; bring lawn chairs and arrive early for parking

Peru Municipal Band trumpetists Grace Eitutis (left) and John Weiss

Peru Municipal Band trumpetists Grace Eitutis (left) and John Weiss (Photo provided by Karen Klopcic )

By Kate Santillan

The Spring Valley Municipal Band will launch its 2026 free summer concert series at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Spring Valley’s downtown mini-park.

The remaining concerts will begin at 7 p.m. June 19 and 26 and July 10, 17 and 24. In the event of weather-related issues, the concerts will be held in Hall High School’s auditorium.

The Peru Municipal Band’s 2026 free summer concert series will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at downtown Peru’s Maud Powell statue.

The band’s remaining performances begin at 7 p.m. June 27, July 11, 18 and 25 and Aug. 1. Exceptions include two concerts: 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Zion Church ice cream social and 7 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Maud Powell. Parking is available behind Ace Hardware.

The bands will be directed by Brandon Czubachowski. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Spring Valley Municipal Band tubists Mary Estell (left) and Ryne Dresbach performing "The Star-Spangles Banner"

Spring Valley Municipal Band tubists Mary Estell (left) and Ryne Dresbach performing "The Star-Spangles Banner" (Photo provided by Karen Klopcic )

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