Peru church’s vacation Bible school begins July 21

The First Congregational Church of Peru will hold its annual vacation Bible school Tuesday, July 21, through Thursday, July 23 (Philip Marruffo)

The First Congregational Church of Peru will hold its annual vacation Bible school for children ages three and older from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, through Thursday, July 23.

The school’s activities include a drama skit, education, crafts, outdoor activities and music. A lunch also will be served Friday, July 24. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing. The theme of the Bible school is “Psalm 23.” Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0722.

The church also is seeking vendors for its vendor fair set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Outdoor and indoor vendor booths are available. To register, email didornbusch@comcast.net or call 815-223-0722.