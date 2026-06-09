NCI ARTworks to name exhibition winners June 12

Artwork drawn by Yijing (Larissa) Zhang, a senior at St. Bede Academy, was on display during the 9th annual NCI Artworks Mad Hatter Ball on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 at the Westclox Event Center in Peru. Zhang, has studied art since she was 4 years old and enjoys photography as well as playing the pipa. (Scott Anderson)

NCI ARTworks will announce the winners of the juried art exhibition from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the NCI ARTworks Gallery in Peru.

Sara O’Dell, executive director, and Shannon Slaight, director of the art department at Illinois Valley Community College, will announce the winners at the gallery, located in the west wing of the Westclox building.

The reception begins at 6 p.m. and awards will be presented at 7 p.m. The opening reception is free and open to the public.

More than 50 artists from throughout the Illinois Valley have submitted art pieces. This unique exhibition includes a wide variety of styles and subjects.

Participating artists include: Carrie Woeltje, Jake Ryan Stouffer, Yesenia Yanez, Larisa Sarver, Edna Olson, Carol Crane, Lorena Malm, Raul Gonzalez, Aubrey Elizabeth Siebert, Mary Jean Dzurisin, Gretchen Hauger, Gina LaMonica, Terri Ellinger, Tammy Hudson-Duckworth, Resa Remus-Stariha, René Parks Wendinger, Nancy Nieslawski, Susan O’Shaughnessy, Kimberly Voss, Mary Kay Specht, Zach Fett, Yesenia Valle, Courtney Bailey, Kate Reed, Lana Ramsey, Julia C. Johnson, Erik Beebee, Sonja Penney, Paulina Martinez-Gonzalez, Kimberly Beebee, Nicholas Beebee, Taylor Kramer, Maria Reinert, Kayla Greenwell, Brian Taylor, MaKade Rios, Ariana Guadalupe Benitez, Nat Glynn, Samantha Blaskiewicz, Stephanie Reeder, Ember Struck, Paige Kraml, Isabelle van de Berg, Herman Hu, Jonathan Ma, Kami Nauman, Stella Denny, Rei Jiang, Isabelle van de Berg, Kami Nauman, and Olivia DePue.

For more information on NCI ARTworks, please visit www.nciartworks.com