La Salle library offers summer reading, animal show and trivia in June

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., will hold several programs and events in June.

The library has begun its Children’s and Teen and Adult summer reading programs. Prizes will be awarded for library event participation and reading. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit lasallepubliclibrary.org/.

The “Tomato Troubles” Master Gardeners program will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, online and at the library. Attendees can learn about common tomato problems and ways to address them. Registration is required. To register, visit lasallepubliclibrary.org/.

A “Friends of Dorothy: A Herstory of Queer Voices Throughout Literature” program is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Participants will be able to learn about queer voices who shaped literature, including Oscar Wilde, James Baldwin and ancient Greek poet Sappho.

The “Incredible Bats” animal show will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25. The show features an armadillo, fox, Rico the sloth and fruit bats. Priority seating will be given to children and their parents.

The library’s Pride Trivia is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 26. Teams of five will be able to compete in trivia categories such as History of the Pride Movement and Queer Icons. Prizes also will be awarded. A nonperishable donation entry fee to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry is requested. Registration is required. To register, visit lasallepubliclibrary.org/.

The library will host recurring activities and groups for people of all ages. The activities include the Bring Your Own Book Club, Teen Advisory Group, Dungeons & Dragons clubs, adult coloring, crafts and storytimes.

For more information visit lasallepubliclibrary.org or call 815-223-2341.