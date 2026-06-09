Princeton’s Kristian Wahlgren inducted into the Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame

Princeton's Kristian Wahlgren (front center), who is the only time two-time state wrestling champion from the Illinois Valley, was accompanied by family and friends for his induction into the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 6. Other Bureau County honorees were retired Hall athletic director Frank Colmone, Hall's 2001 state championship football team, legendary St. Bede coach John Bellino, former Bureau Valley standout Garrett Barnas and DePue basketball great Ron Marroquin. (Kevin Hieronymus)