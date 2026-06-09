Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Princeton’s Kristian Wahlgren inducted into the Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame

Princeton's Kristian Wahlgren, who is the only time two-time state wrestling champion from the Illinois Valley, was accompanied by family and friends for his induction into the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 6. Other Bureau County honorees were retired Hall athletic director Frank Colmone, Hall's 2001 state championship football team, legendary St. Bede coach John Bellino and former Bureau Valley standout Garrett Barnas.

Princeton's Kristian Wahlgren (front center), who is the only time two-time state wrestling champion from the Illinois Valley, was accompanied by family and friends for his induction into the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 6. Other Bureau County honorees were retired Hall athletic director Frank Colmone, Hall's 2001 state championship football team, legendary St. Bede coach John Bellino, former Bureau Valley standout Garrett Barnas and DePue basketball great Ron Marroquin. (Kevin Hieronymus)

By Kevin Hieronymus

BCRBCR SportsPrinceton PrepsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesHall of Fame
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL