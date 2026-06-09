Illinois Extension to host wellness experience June 9 in Princeton

The University of Illinois Extension will partner with Stronger YOU Bureau County to hold a free Stronger YOU Wellness Experience for community members from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Princeton High School, 103 S. Euclid Ave.

“This is not your typical conference or health fair. You’ll be stepping into an experience that goes beyond information. This is your opportunity to connect, learn, and grow stronger in your wellness journey.” Stronger YOU Wellness Experience chair Stefanie Morris said in a news release.

The event’s keynote speaker is GrowthPlay managing director and HX Collective founder Deb Knupp. Knupp will lead a “Whole-Being and Well-Being: Activating the 8 Dimensions of Wellness” presentation. Attendees can explore how wellness dimensions work to support a healthier, more balanced life. The wellness experience also includes interactive and hands-on breakout sessions led by community professionals and speakers.

A Wellness Resource Room is available to connect participants to local organizations. The resource room features bingo cards. Prizes will be awarded.

Sammiches and sides, loaded baked potatoes, nachos, loaded mac and cheese and egg rolls will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. by Rossy’s Food Truck.

Registration is encouraged. Walk-ins also will be accepted. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/strongerYOU or call 815-433-0707.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.