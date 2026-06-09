Four charged with felonies in Ottawa drug raid

A search warrant executed Friday, June, 5, 2026, in the 700 block of Mulberry St., Ottawa yielded 38 grams of crack cocaine and resulted in felony charges against four individuals. (Photo provided by Trident)

A Friday morning search warrant in Ottawa yielded 38 grams of crack cocaine and resulted in felony charges against four individuals.

In a Monday news release, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team announced an operation conducted with the Ottawa Police Department and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office. The operation culminated in a warrant executed at 10:15 a.m. June 5 in the 700 block of Mulberry St., Ottawa.

The following people were arrested as a result:

Ronald L. Callaway, 58, of Ottawa, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years with no possibility of probation

Kevin L. Reiner, 50, of Ottawa, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years

Chad S. Mitchell, 51, of Ottawa, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years

Amber V. Flack, 30, homeless, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years. Flack was also wanted for failure to appear (DUI) out of Lee County.

The property, which police said is owned by Callaway, was seized by Trident Agents and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.