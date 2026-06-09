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Engle Lane Theatre to open ‘Frozen Jr.’ this week

Streator Theatre’s first show of the year to open June 9-14

Eagle Lane Theatre

Engle Lane Theatre (Bill Freskos)

By Bill Freskos

Engle Lane Theatre in Streator will present Disney’s Frozen Jr. beginning Tuesday, June 9, with performances running through Sunday, June 14.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, June 9-12, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday, June 13-14.

“Directed by Marlee Reel, the talented cast brings the kingdom of Arendelle to life through outgoing characters, dazzling costumes, and memorable musical numbers,” Engle Lane said in a statement.

Theater officials also noted the production is designed for audiences of all ages and is sponsored by The Dieken Family Foundation, Inc.

Tickets are available now at the theatre’s website. Seating is limited.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.