Bureau County Property Transfers: April 16-30, 2026

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

April 17, 2026

Megan Balensiefen and Brian Couch to Natalie Cone and Carson Osborne, joint tenancy deed, Lot 6 in Block 41 and part of Lot 7 in Block 41 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $194,000.

PMP Holdings LLC to Confluence Holdings LLC, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Michael’s Plaza Subdivision in Princeton, $625,000.

Danielle Pelto to Joachim Schneider, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $145,000.

Vernon Blackert (decd), Angela Cantrell (ex) and Cheryl DeRycke (ex) to Seth Landwehr, executor deed, part of Section 30 and part of Section 31 in Mineral Township, $22,500.

Betty Blackert (decd), Betty Blackert Trust and Farmers National Bank of Prophetstown (tr) to Heidi and Justin Frank, trustees’ deed, parts of Sections 30 and 31 in Mineral Township, $271,531.

April 20, 2026

Alma Madera to Bennet and Calvin Schmollinger, warranty deed, Lot 17 in Block 139 in Dalzell’s Fourth Addition in Spring Valley, $62,000.

Derrick Eckberg to Alicia Law and Richard Towne, part of Section 19 in Bureau Township, $285,000.

April 21, 2026

Ronald DePauw (decd) and Samantha Jenkin (adm) to Jacob and Lindsay Eden, administrator’s deed, part of Section 8 in Mineral Township, $1,500.

Richard Eckberg Jr. to Derrick and Kaelynn Eckberg, warranty deed, part of Section 13 in Bureau Township, $225,000.

April 22, 2026

Amanda Nokes and Michelle White to Catherine and James Nicholson, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 28 in Arispie Township, $165,000.

Sandra and Virgil Garretson to Eric and Kristi Garretson, warranty deed, part of Section 32 in Fairfield Township, $611,528.

April 23, 2026

JICTB Inc. to Santos Lopez, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 20 in North Addition in Princeton, $17,000.

April 27, 2026

Gayle Grozik (POA), Gayle Grozik, Joseph Grozik and Heather Stacy to Brent and Jade Hirschman, warranty deed, Lot 20 in Valley Ridge Subdivision in Spring Valley, $255,000.

Andrew and Sophie Niewiara to James and Jeannine May, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Selby Township, $315,000.

Katrina and Mitch McCoy to Angelica Jones, warranty deed, part of Section 7 in Berlin Township, $180,000.

Justin Buckman to Moraine Valley Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 121 and part of Lot 122 in Buda, $60,000.

Jacqueline Hasbrook and Janis McDonald to Mae and Robin Rediger, warranty deed, part of Lot 66 in Buda, $27,500.

Stephanie Robinson (ex), Lorraine Schmitt (decd), Steven Schnitt (ex) and Stuart Schmitt (ex) to Duane and Jillian Bomleny, executor deed, parts of Section 24 in Wyanet Township, $1,235,190.

April 28, 2026

Mario Carlone Jr. (tr), Mario Carlone Jr. Trust, Diane Carlone (tr) and Diane Carlone Trust to Coleen and Thomas Yucus, trustees’ deed, Lot 26 in Timber Ridge Phase III, Sec. 35-16-9, in Princeton, $370,000.

April 29, 2026

Rosemary Yerly (tr) and Rosemary Yerly Trust to Douglas Simpson, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 6 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $110,000.

Kay and Kenneth Brummel to Wendy Michlig, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Concord Township and part of Section 11 in Concord Township, $507,407.

Kay and Kenneth Brummel to Megan and Richard Brummel, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Concord Township, $50,930.

Kay and Kenneth Brummel to Megan and Richard Brummel, warranty deed, parts of Section 15 in Concord Township, $543,452.

Carolyn Bond and Jennifer Dinges (AIF) to James and Julie Anderson, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Swanlund Subdivision in LaMoille, $270,000.

April 30, 2026

Grace and Ivan Toledo to Ana and Connor Frank, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Union Addition in Princeton, $203,000.

Dimitri Kapsalis, Dimitrios Kapsalis and Kellimarie Ohmes Kapsalis to Luis Rivera, warranty deed, part of Section 22 in Neponset Township, $250,000.

Claudia and Parker Neuhalfen to Dimitrios Kapsalis and Kellimarie Ohmes Kapsalis, Lot 6, Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Block 45 in East Addition in Sheffield, $245,000.

Deborah Rounds, Jeffrey Rounds and William Rounds to Gregory Schlosser, warranty deed, parts of Section 14 in Hall Township, $27,000.