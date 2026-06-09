Bureau County Property Transfers: April 1-15, 2026

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

April 1, 2026

Michael and Ruth Baum to Victor De Renzo, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Block 16 in Devlin’s Addition in Spring Valley, $225,000.

Jimie Fortson to Tori and Tucker Schoff, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $50,000.

April 6, 2026

James Nickelsen II and James Nickelsen to Bailey and Drake Bruhns, warranty deed, part of Section 13 in Wyanet Township, $225,000.

Denny Tate to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 12 and part of Lot 10 in Block 12 in North Addition in Princeton, $77,500.

Colleen and Jeff Hocking to Salvador Aguiniga and Yolanda Ferrer, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 56 and Lot 4 in Block 56 in Spring Valley, $70,000.

Catherine and Todd Buckman to Justin Buckman and Riley Johnson, joint tenancy deed, Lot 127 and part of Lot 128 in Buda, $100,000.

April 10, 2026

Leslie Strouss III, Les Strouss and Leslie Strouss to Knowlton Wamhoff, warranty deed, Lots 138, 139, 140 and 141, part of Lot 137 and part of Lot 126 in Malden, $102,500.

Adams Family LLC and Maureen Conner to Jeffrey and Kathryn Adams, part of Section 18 in Greenville Township, $100,000.

April 15, 2026

David Jeppson (decd), Ann Jeppson, Ruby Jeppson, Amy Prusator (AIF) and Amy Prusator to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, parts of Section 5 in Berlin Township, $425,000.