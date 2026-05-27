OTHS honors the class of 2026 during commencement ceremonies

293 students and more than 2,500 friends and family packed into Kingman Gymnasium on Friday, May 22, 2026, to celebrate the class of 2026's graduation from OTHS. (Photo Provided By Ottawa Township High School)

The faculty, staff and administration of Ottawa Township High School and members of the OTHS board honored 293 graduating seniors from the class of 2026 during commencement ceremonies held on Friday, May 22 in Kingman Gymnasium.

“Graduates, your journey started at OTHS 1,382 days ago,” OTHS District 140 Superintendent Michael Cushing said. “I wish you nothing but the best as you move on to the next phase of your life.”

The 2026 graduation ceremonies in Kingman Gym marked the 148th senior commencement ceremony in school history, dating back to the school’s establishment in 1878, according to a press release.

“High school has taught us how to use different methods every day to continue to improve,” 2026 Class President Teagan Cole said. “As we continue into the vast world hopefully past Ottawa, please keep in mind that you are the only factor between success and failure.”

According to the release, more than 2,500 friends and family of graduates attended the commencement.

During the ceremonies, OTHS Principal Patrick Leonard announced that Brooklyn Byone earned Valedictorian honors.

Byone was one of 32 members of the OTHS class of 2026 who graduated with a cumulative grade point average above 4.0.