When your local Illinois Valley pool will open for the summer

Peyton Shell does a back flip off of the high dive on Monday, June 17, 2024 at the Oglesby pool. (Scott Anderson)

One of the staples of Memorial Day weekend is the opening of public pools, providing residents with an opportunity to cool off and relax as school comes to a close.

This year, there are differing opening dates and circumstances throughout the region on when cities are opening their pools to the public.

Ottawa

Ottawa’s Riordan Pool was scheduled to open this weekend, but opening has been pushed back a week, with the pool’s new official opening set for noon on Saturday, May 30.

“While weather and preparation delays prevented an earlier opening, staff are working hard to ensure the facility is safe and ready for a great summer season,” Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty said.

The pool’s hours of operation this year are noon to 5 p.m. seven days a week, with senior swim available from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

General admission is $4, with children two and younger getting in free. An individual season pass for a resident is $170, and a family pass, which is available for two adults and older to four children, costs $270.

For senior citizens ages 62 and older, admission is $3, and an individual season pass for a resident costs $140.

The Riordan Pool is located at 500 East Norris Drive.

For more information, including rental details, visit the city of Ottawa website or call 815-324-4324.

La Salle

La Salle is adhering to its stated public pool opening date of Saturday, May 23. Saturday is the first day residents can go to Veterans Memorial Pool.

Veteran’s Memorial Pool will be open from 12 to 7 p.m. during the week and 12 to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

General admission costs $3, except for kids 2 years old and younger, who get in free.

Season pass books of 50 passes can also be bought for $100.

Adult swim is every day from 11 a.m. to noon.

Mom-Dad and Tot swim also will be held during this time for parents and their children up to four years old.

Veteran’s Memorial Pool is located at 855 McArthur Road.

For more information, including swimming lessons and private party details, call 815-223-4379.

(File photo) Ayven Michael of Peru, slides down a slide into the water at Veterans Memorial Pool on Monday, June 17, 2024 in La Salle. The pool opens this weekend, weather permitting, for the 2026 season. (Scott Anderson)

Marseilles

Also opening Saturday is the Marseilles Community Swimming Pool, weather permitting.

The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. every day, with adult swim from 10 a.m. to noon.

General admission is $5. Admission for seniors ages 55 and older is $3, $2 for children 2-5, and children two years old and younger get in free.

Season passes are available for $50 for an individual, $75 for a senior couple and $175 for a family.

The Broadway Park Splash Pad already is open.

The Marseilles Community Swimming Pool is located at 555 Commercial St., and the Broadway Park Splash Pad is located at the corner of Grant and Broadway.

For more information on the pool, including multiple-day passes and pool parties, visit the city of Marseilles website, or call 815-795-4361.

Peru

The season for Peru residents at Splash Field at Washington Park begins Saturday, with more defined conditions.

The Splash Field will not be open with temperatures below 75 degrees. Expected temperatures for Saturday are right around that threshold.

The Splash Field is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is free of charge.

The Splash Field is located at 1325 Park Road.

For more information, including shelter reservation details, visit the city of Peru website or call 815-223-0061.

Oglesby

The Oglesby Municipal Pool is opening its season following Memorial Day weekend, with a starting date of Tuesday, May 26.

The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

General admission costs $3, and only cash is accepted.

The Oglesby Municipal Pool is located at the corner of E Third Street and Dale Avenue.

For more information, including pool party and swimming lesson details, visit the city of Oglesby website or call 815-481-8688.

Spring Valley

Spring Valley is beginning its pool season a little more than a week after Oglesby.

The Coveny-Veterans Memorial Pool is set to open on Wednesday, June 3.

The pool is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Adult swim is available during the week from 10 a.m. to noon.

Admission is $3 for adults, $2.50 for children ages 4-18 and seniors, and $1 for children younger than 4.

The Coveny-Veterans Memorial Pool is located at 320 S. Strong Ave.

For more information, including swim lesson details, call 815-664-5150.

Princeton

The Alexander Park Pool will be open at some point this summer, but a major mechanical failure will delay the start of Princeton’s pool season.

While these issues are being addressed, residents can visit nearby indoor pools at the Bureau County Metro Center or in Hennepin.

When the Alexander Park Pool opens, it will be open from noon to 6 p.m. during the week, and from noon to 4 p.m. on the weekend. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, night swimming is available.

The Alexander Park Pool is located at 424 S. Anderson St.

For more information, visit the Princeton Park District website or call 815-872-0840.

Mendota

The Mendota Public Pool will be closed for the 2026 season, following an announcement in February that extensive repairs are needed to preserve the long-term viability of the pool.

In the time since the announcement, city officials and staff have worked to enhance the other summer leisure options, including youth camps, programs and activities.

For more information, visit the City of Mendota website, or call 815-539-7459.