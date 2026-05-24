Streator Library hosts week of activities for kids and families

The Streator library is hosting a week of activities for kids and families June 1–6. (Tom Sistak)

The Streator library is hosting a week of activities for kids and families June 1–6.

Lisa Frank Scavenger Hunt (June 1–6, all day): Search the library for hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Lego Club (June 1–6, all day): Build, stack, and create with Legos. Parents must be present. Ages 0–5+.

Are You Smarter Than a Librarian? (June 1, 4:30–5:30 p.m.): Test your skills with new STEM robots. Build all versions correctly to win a prize. All ages.

Afternoon Watercolor (June 2, 4:30–5:30 p.m.): Learn watercolor painting techniques. Ages 10+.

Mother Goose Club (June 4, 11 a.m.–11:30 a.m.): Toddlers learn social skills through interactive nursery rhymes. Ages 0–4.

Tie Dye Day (June 5, 3:30–4:30 p.m.): Dye one shirt or item per person. Bring family or friends. All ages.

Chalk the Walk (June 6, all day): Help decorate the library sidewalks with chalk. All ages.

All programs are free. For details, contact the library.