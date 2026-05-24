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Illinois Valley

Streator Library hosts week of activities for kids and families

Programs run June 1–6 and include scavenger hunts, tie dye, watercolor painting and STEM robots

Streator Public Library

The Streator library is hosting a week of activities for kids and families June 1–6. (Tom Sistak)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Streator library is hosting a week of activities for kids and families June 1–6.

Lisa Frank Scavenger Hunt (June 1–6, all day): Search the library for hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Lego Club (June 1–6, all day): Build, stack, and create with Legos. Parents must be present. Ages 0–5+.

Are You Smarter Than a Librarian? (June 1, 4:30–5:30 p.m.): Test your skills with new STEM robots. Build all versions correctly to win a prize. All ages.

Afternoon Watercolor (June 2, 4:30–5:30 p.m.): Learn watercolor painting techniques. Ages 10+.

Mother Goose Club (June 4, 11 a.m.–11:30 a.m.): Toddlers learn social skills through interactive nursery rhymes. Ages 0–4.

Tie Dye Day (June 5, 3:30–4:30 p.m.): Dye one shirt or item per person. Bring family or friends. All ages.

Chalk the Walk (June 6, all day): Help decorate the library sidewalks with chalk. All ages.

All programs are free. For details, contact the library.

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Shaw Local News Network

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