Stage 212 to offer children’s theater summer camps

Stage 212 in La Salle will offer “Theater Basics” and “Audition Boot Camp” children’s theater summer camps from Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12.

“Theater Basics” will be open to students entering first through fourth grades. Attendees can learn about various theater elements. The camp will also feature activities exploring costumes, set, props, performing and tech. The “Theater Basics” camp is set to meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

“Audition Boot Camp” is intended for students entering fourth through 12th grades. Participants will be able to learn how to prepare for theater auditions, best practices and how to put their best foot forward. The camp is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The camps will be led by Victoria Schultz. The camps cost $75. Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit stage212.org.