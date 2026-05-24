Sandwich’s Sunny Weber, Somonauk’s Alexis Punsalan repeat as state champs: The Times Saturday Roundup

Sandwich’s Sundara Weber holds up a finger for first place in the Class 2A 1600 meters at the IHSA state championships on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

Girls track and field

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber, Somonauk’s Alexis Punsalan repeat as state champs: In the IHSA state finals at O’Brien Field in Charleston, the Indians’ senior entered as the reigning champion in both the 1,600 and 3,200, and was looking to defend her title in both events on Saturday.

But after losing the 3,200 run (10 minutes, 11.23 seconds) to Montini’s Sydney Gersten, the Duke commit felt even more pressure on her when she came into the final half of her 1,600 final run with Gersten right on her tail.

But unlike her first race of the day, Weber fended off the fellow senior in the final half of the race, crossing the line in 4:47.46 to defend her 1,600 title.

“I could tell from the announcers and cheers that she was right behind me, so I just realized that I had to try my hardest if I wanted to get the win,” Weber said. “I didn’t get the time that I wanted, but I’m still really happy about how I executed the race and how the meet ended.”

The state meet marked the end of a very decorated high school career for Weber, who finished with six state titles across cross country and track and field.

Somonauk sophomore Alexis Punsalan (Brian Hoxsey)

Somonauk junior Alexis Punsalan failed to clear the bar in her first two attempts in the finals of the 1A pole vault, but regrouped and eventually captured her second consecutive championship with a winning height of 3.66 meters.

“I just kept telling myself that this is what I worked for,” Punsalan said. “I had to make that height; I couldn’t miss it. And I just used what I learned to make it. I was just feeling so much adrenaline there. I was just so excited to get in the pit and jump again. It was fun.

“I felt so relieved once I knew I won it. That just felt really good.”

Seneca’s Lila Coleman finishes fourth in the Class 1A 400 meters at the IHSA state championships on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

Other Times-area athletes earning 1A medals were Seneca senior Lila Coleman (4th, 400, 57.68 seconds), Flanagan-Cornell sophomore Abbi Armstrong (4th, long jump, 5.47 meters) and Dwight junior Mikayla Chambers (4th, 800, 2:15.98).

Ottawa junior Gwen Jimenez placed 11th in the 2A finals in the shot put (11.14), while Seneca sophomores Emily Aldridge (2.90) and Avery Aldridge (2.75) placed 12th and 14th respectively in the 1A pole vault.

• Joel Boenitz also contributed to this report.

Softball

Newark 20, Earlville 5 (4 inn.): At Melrose Park in the championship game of the Class 1A Walther Christian Regional, the Norsemen (13-15) took control with a nine-run second inning in the win over the Red Raiders (14-11).

Zoey Carlson (double, triple, RBI) had four hits to lead Newark - which will play rival Serena at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Indian Creek Sectional semifinals. Rylie Carlson (double, triple, five RBIs) and Adelaide Johnson (two RBIs) each had three hits. Brooklyn Wallin (RBI) had two hits and Claudia Heubel doubled and drove in two runs. Cayla Pottinger (4 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 0 K) recorded the win.

Addie Scherer (double) and Riley Kelly each had two RBIs for Earlville while Audrey Scherer added a double and RBI. Addie Scherer (2⅓ IP, 12 H, 10 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) suffered the loss.

Baseball

Pawnee 5, Marquette 1: At Pawnee, the Crusaders fell to 32-3 on the season with the loss to the Indians.

Griffin Dobberstein had two hits and an RBI for Marquette while Alec Novotney tripled. Anthony Couch (2⅔ IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) was saddled with the loss.

Newark 4, Dwight 3 (10 inn.): At Dwight, Eastin McBroom’s run-scoring base hit in the top of the 10th lifted the Norsemen (10-18) to the win over the Trojans (21-13).

McBroom and Shawn Seyller each had two hits for Newark, while David Ulrich doubled and Jimmy Kath added an RBI. Colin Shields (5⅔ IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) and Kiptyn Bleuer (win, 4⅓ IP, 0 H, 5 BB, 3 K) combined pitching efforts.

Ayden Collom (double, RBI) had three hits for Dwight, while Joey Starks (double) and Evan Cox each had two hits. Starks (6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) and Jackson Launius (loss, 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) shared time on the mound.