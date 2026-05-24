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Illinois Valley

Parkinson’s group learns speech and movement techniques

Meeting set for June 1 in Utica

Utica Fire Protection District

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Monday, June 1, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the North Utica Fire Station. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Monday, June 1, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the North Utica Fire Station.

Lindsey Nordstrom and Mary Yuhas from Spry Physical Therapy and Geriatric Wellness Center will present on LSVT Big and Loud programs — specialized exercises designed to improve movement and speech in people with Parkinson’s disease.

The public is welcome. Refreshments will be served.

The fire station is located behind Casey’s at the intersection of Routes 6 and 178. Parking and entrance are in back.

For more information, call Sue at 815-434-7114.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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