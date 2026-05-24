Master Naturalists offer bat listening hike at Dayton Bluffs

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists are inviting the community to listen to bats. (Julie Barichello - jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists are inviting the community to listen to bats.

On June 13, participants will hike through Dayton Bluffs Preserve after dark, equipped with acoustic monitors that translate bat echolocation into audible sounds. The two-hour hike begins at 8:30 p.m.

Illinois is home to 13 bat species, but their populations are declining. The hike will explain why and what residents can do to help.

All ages are welcome. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

The preserve is located at 2997 IL-71, Ottawa.

Space is limited. Register online at go.illinois.edu/BatDaytonBluffs.

People who need accommodations should contact Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-433-0707. Early requests are encouraged.