Chicago Bears quarterback hosts football camp at St. Bede Academy

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent breaks a huddle with high school students during the Tyson Bagent Offensive Skills Camp on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at St Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

About 100 young football players got a masterclass from Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent on Saturday night at St. Bede Academy.

Athletes between grades 6-12 descended on St. Bede Academy to take part in an offensive skills camp led by Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent.

“I love seeing the kids come out and work hard,” Bagent said. “That’s the thing I’m looking for to make this rewarding for them.”

Bagent, along with his father, training staff and St. Bede football coaches, led the campers through the two-hour camp where they worked on a variety of drills to help them improve their offensive game.

“We want you to leave here today bigger, stronger and faster than you were when you got here,” Travis Bagent, Tyson’s father and 17-time World, 35-time National arm-wrestling champion, said to the group.

All campers worked through agility, acceleration and sprint drills, but were separated in certain drills between quarterbacks and receivers.

Both groups worked on footwork, mechanics and technique at their position, and came together to work on short, intermediate and deep passing in a variety of situations.

“This is the best group we’ve had this weekend, and if anyone from the other camps says we told them the same thing, they’re lying,” Travis said with a smile.

In one station of the camp, the athletes got an opportunity to meet Bagent, get their picture taken with him and catch passes from the Chicago Bears signal caller.

Following the camp, the athletes had an opportunity to get an autograph from Tyson.

One of those athletes was Collin Dever, an incoming freshman at Princeton High School who got his football signed by a quarterback on his favorite team.

Dever said that the coaches and Tyson helped him understand what hustle and perseverance are required to play football at the next level.

“I didn’t really have this type of thing available to me when I was coming up; I only had my dad,” Tyson said. “So to get to do this is special.”

The Saturday night camp at St. Bede was Bagent’s third and final in two days, following a Friday night camp at Glenbrook North and a Saturday morning camp at Marmion Academy.

Overall, this is Bagent’s third year running youth offensive skills camps in the Chicagoland area.

Bagent, 25, is entering his fourth season with the Bears, after being an undrafted free agent signing in 2023 out of Shepherd University.

The offensive skills camps are run in coordination with the Tyson Bagent Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting youth athletics and combatting homelessness.

The youth camp isn’t the first way Bagent has helped St. Bede Academy athletics. Before last football season, Bagent donated equipment and protective gear to the Bruins football program.

“We want to thank the entire St. Bede community,” Travis said. “It seems like the further away from the city we get, the more love we feel.”

The elder Bagent was the connection between the Bears quarterback and St. Bede.

St. Bede Academy alum Kevin Micheli said that one of his closest friends is Bagent’s marketing agent, Jim Digangi, and after reaching out to Travis, last summer’s donation and Saturday night’s camp became a possibility.

Addressing the group of campers after the camp, Travis hinted that the camp might return to St. Bede in the future.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent breaks a huddle with high school students during the Tyson Bagent Offensive Skills Camp on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at St Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

the Bears will “absolutely” be holding up the Vince Lombardi Trophy