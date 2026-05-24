Bureau Valley students earn Edith I. Boyd scholarships

Emersyn Ledergerber and Emily Wright are the 2026 recipients of the Edith I. Boyd scholarships at Bureau Valley High School.

The scholarships are open to graduating seniors residing in the former Western School District for all four years of high school. The scholarship criteria also includes:

Submit a 250 word or less essay entitled “Why I am deserving of the Edith I. Boyd Scholarship.” The student’s name may not appear in or on the essay. The essay judging will be done anonymously by another school district. The student’s scores will be tabulated and ranked by the total points on the essay and teacher evaluations.

Students must submit three teacher evaluations. Evaluations speak to the applicants character, motivation and leadership qualities.

Students must submit to the high school guidance office a class schedule in a curriculum that will lead to a bachelor’s degree in any field. This schedule may be from a college, university, or junior or community college.

Boyd was a teacher who lived in the old Western School District. The scholarships have been awarded to help further students’ education at the post secondary level for over 30 years.

Interest earned from the invested Edith I. Boyd estate will be used for the scholarships. A local committee composed of four community members, one faculty member and an administrator determine the amount to be expended and allocated. The applicants’ names remain anonymous and students are selected by an identification number.