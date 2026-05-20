Earlville, Newark softball advance to regional final; Marquette baseball wins 31st: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Softball

Earlville 20, Harvest-Westminster Academy 5 (4 inn.): At Melrose Park in the semifinals of the Class 1A Walther Christian Regional on Tuesday, the No. 2-seeded Red Raiders (14-10) scored nine runs in the second and seven in the fourth in the victory over No. 7-seeded Harvest-Westminster Academy, which committed 13 errors.

Audrey Scherer (triple, home run, five RBIs) and Samantha Knauf (two RBIs) each had two hits for Earlville, while Savana Lawton tripled, and Addie Scherer doubled and drove in three. Addie Scherer (4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) earned the win in the circle.

Earlville plays Newark at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the championship game.

Newark 11, Indian Creek 1: At Melrose Park in the semifinals of the Class 1A Walther Christian Regional, the Norsemen (12-15) scored four in the first to jumpstart the win over the Timberwolves.

Bailey Schutter (triple, RBI), Zoey Carlson (double), Adelaide Johnson (two RBIs) and Sadie Pottinger (two RBIs) each had two hits for Newark. Rylie Carlson (triple) and Brooklyn Wallin each added two RBIs. Pottinger (6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) recorded the pitching victory.

Putnam County 9, Fieldcrest 8: At Granville in the Class 1A Henry-Senachwine Regional, the Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to top the Knights.

TeriLynn Timmerman (double, RBI) had three hits for Fieldcrest, while Clair Angelos and Bailey Gill each had two hits. Jersey Modro knocked three RBIs. Leah Armes (6⅔ IP, 10 H, 7 ER, 7 BB, 5 K) suffered the loss.

Baseball

Marquette 13, Princeton 3: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders improved to 31-1 on the spring with the victory over the Tigers.

Easton DeBernardi (triple, five RBIs), Caden Durdan (triple, two RBIs) and Anthony Couch (two RBIs) each had three hits for Marquette. Alec Novotney added a pair of RBIs and stolen bases. Michael Johnson (win, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) and Durdan (1 IP, 1 H, 2 K) shared efforts on the hill.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Seneca 1: At Gibson City, the Fighting Irish fell to 13-16 on the season with the loss to the Falcons.

Landyn Ramsey and Jace Mitchell each singled for Seneca’s lone hits. Cam Shriey (5⅔ IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 12 K) suffered the loss.

Mendota 11, Serena 10 (9 inn.): At Serena, both teams scored twice in the eighth before the Trojans scored three in the ninth and held off a Huskers' rally.

Nate Kelley (double, RBI), Tucker Whiteaker (double, RBI) and Nolan Muffler (two RBIs) each had two hits for Serena, while Payton Twait and Wesley Hendrickseach doubled. Kelley (loss, 5⅓ IP, 13 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 7 K), Twait (3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 6 Bb, 2 K) and Ryne DeBernardi (⅔ IP) shared mound duties.

Sandwich 11, Woodstock 8: At Woodstock, the Indians scored six runs in the sixth in the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Blue Streaks.

Nick Michalek (two doubles, four RBIs) and Griffin Somlock (two doubles) each had three hits for Sandwich, while Jeffery Ashley (RBI) and Nolan Oros each had two hits. Cash White had a home run and three RBIs. White (2⅔ IP, 4 H, 1 ER) also earned the win in relief of Michalek (4⅓ IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 7 K).

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Somonauk 0 (5 inn.): At Gardner, the Bobcats dropped to 12-11 with the loss to the Panthers.

Brady Andrews singled twice to account for the Somonauk offense, while Kaden Geers-Clason (4 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) took the loss.

Dwight 7, Lexington 6: At Dwight, the Trojans (21-11) scored two runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good in the triumph over the Minutemen.

Ayden Collom (solo home run) and Joey Starks (double, RBI) each had three hits for Dwight, while Jacob Wilkey singled, doubled and knocked in three runs. Evan Cox went 6⅔ innings and earned the pitching win.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 10, Sandwich 0: In the Class 1A Genoa-Kingston Regional, the No. 8-seeded Indians had their season end with the loss to the top-seeded Cogs.