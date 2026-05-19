U of I Extension to offer Accessible Hike June 6 at Nell’s Woodland

The University of Illinois Extension will offer community members an Accessible Hike from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa.

Attendees can hike flat and well-maintained trails at their own pace. Participants are encouraged to move slowly and take needed breaks. Bathrooms will also be available. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/AccessibleHikeNells.

“This program is about accessibility and connection,” University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist program coordinator Emily Hansen said in a news release. “Spending time outdoors should be something everyone can enjoy, regardless of age or physical ability.”

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.