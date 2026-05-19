U of I Extension offers free grilling and salad workshops across region

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a Grilling and Summertime Salads program series for residents to learn about ideas and practical tips for healthy summer meals (Jianbi Chen/iStock)

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a Grilling and Summertime Salads program series for residents to learn about ideas and practical tips for healthy summer meals.

Attendees can learn about research-based tips for healthy and safe grilling. The programs will explore topics including grilling benefits, how marinades enhance flavor and reduce health risks, ways to prepare balanced summer meals and grilling food safety practices. Participants also can explore seasonal salad ingredients, make and taste homemade salad dressing and take home recipes and summer meal tips. The programs will be led by University of Illinois Extension food and nutrition educator Susan Glassman.

Upcoming Grilling and Summertime Salads program sessions include:

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Utica Public Library, 290 Mill St., Utica. Register online at go.illinois.edu/summersaladsutica.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., Streator. Register online at go.illinois.edu/summersaladsstreator.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., Peru. Register online at go.illinois.edu/summersaladsperu.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Selby Township Public Library, 101 Depot St., DePue. Register online at go.illinois.edu/summersaladsdepue.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton. Register online at go.illinois.edu/summersaladsprinceton.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Register online at go.illinois.edu/summersaladsottawa

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.