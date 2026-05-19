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Illinois Valley

U of I Extension offers free grilling and salad workshops across region

Learn healthy summer cooking tips; sessions start June 4

Grill Master Cook-Off Contest planned

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a Grilling and Summertime Salads program series for residents to learn about ideas and practical tips for healthy summer meals (Jianbi Chen/iStock)

By Kate Santillan

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a Grilling and Summertime Salads program series for residents to learn about ideas and practical tips for healthy summer meals.

Attendees can learn about research-based tips for healthy and safe grilling. The programs will explore topics including grilling benefits, how marinades enhance flavor and reduce health risks, ways to prepare balanced summer meals and grilling food safety practices. Participants also can explore seasonal salad ingredients, make and taste homemade salad dressing and take home recipes and summer meal tips. The programs will be led by University of Illinois Extension food and nutrition educator Susan Glassman.

Upcoming Grilling and Summertime Salads program sessions include:

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.

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