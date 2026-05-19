U of I Extension hosts fossil program for children at Seneca Library

The University of Illinois Extension will offer children a Fossil Fun program from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Seneca Public Library.

Attendees will listen to a reading of the book “The Dinosaur Lady.” Participants can also learn about Illinois Valley fossils, create a take-home fossil and learn about Illinois ancient animals and environment.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/FossilFunSeneca.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-433-0707 or email emhansen@illinois.edu.