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Illinois Valley

U of I Extension hosts fossil program for children at Seneca Library

Learn about Illinois Valley fossils and ancient animals June 10

Bandringa shark fossil

Bandringa shark fossil (Photo courtesy of Lauren Smith and Michael Coates)

By Kate Santillan

The University of Illinois Extension will offer children a Fossil Fun program from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Seneca Public Library.

Attendees will listen to a reading of the book “The Dinosaur Lady.” Participants can also learn about Illinois Valley fossils, create a take-home fossil and learn about Illinois ancient animals and environment.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/FossilFunSeneca.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-433-0707 or email emhansen@illinois.edu.

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