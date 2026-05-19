The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator’s Clay Christoff

Out of 349 ballots cast in an online vote, Streator baseball pitcher/third baseman Clay Christoff captured 150 to win a close race and be named The Times Athlete of the Week.

Christoff continued his red-hot senior season leading the Bulldogs to a series sweep of Reed-Custer with three hits in each win, three total RBIs and the pitching win in the opener with just two hits and one run allowed while striking out eight.

Also on last week’s ballot were runner-up Alec Novotney (Marquette baseball), Leigha Gammie (Streator girls soccer) and Abbi Armstrong (FCW girls track and field).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Streator's Clay Christoff lets go of a pitch to a Hall batter earlier this season at Streator High School. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Christoff: CCC.

How old were you when you started playing baseball, and what got you into the game?

Christoff: I started playing when I was 3. My dad.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Bulldogs baseball team this year. What does the team need to do to finish this final stretch playing your best baseball?

Christoff: Just go and play.

You’ve added some velocity and break to your pitches this season, and your batting average has skyrocketed above .350. What did you do in the offseason to get ready for what’s been a really strong senior year?

Christoff: This summer and fall, I’ve been throwing a lot with [Hall all-stater, University of Illinois alum and semipro pitcher] Ty Rybarczyk. I was also hitting a little with [U of I director of player development and fellow Hall graduate] Cam McDonald.

What are a few of your favorite ball diamonds you’ve gotten the chance to play on over the years?

Christoff: Seneca and Reed-Custer.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Christoff: “Gladiator” from 1992, the boxing one. I’ve probably watched this at least 100 times.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Christoff: Joe Hoekstra. We’ve know each other since we were 8.

If you could see any musical artist in any venue, all expenses paid, who would you see and where?

Christoff: I would have loved to go watch the Zach Bryan concert with Kings of Leon opening in Louisville, Kentucky.

You and your teammates are going out for dinner to celebrate a big win. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Christoff: Chipotle – white rice, double steak and chicken with cheese.

Seventh inning, two outs, bases loaded, tie game. Would you be more comfortable on the mound trying to get the final out or at the plate trying to get a game-winning hit?

Christoff: I would be more confident on the mound.

Seasonal question: At a cookout, what’s your favorite food off the grill?

Christoff: Steak or a burger is pretty solid.

You’ve committed to continue your baseball career next year at Illinois Valley Community College. What made IVCC the right choice?

Christoff: IVCC was the best fit for baseball and my education. It is also 20 minutes from my house.