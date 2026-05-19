Seneca baseball walks off St. Bede in TCC finale : The Times Monday Roundup

Baseball

Seneca 4, St. Bede 3: At Seneca, Joey Arnold’s single drove home Cody Clennon with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh against the Bruins in the Fighting Irish’s Tri-County Conference finale.

Grady Hall (7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) earned the victory on the mound for Seneca (13-15, 6-10). Vinny Corrado doubled in a run and Hall had two hits and helped himself with an RBI.

Dwight 10, Reed-Custer 6: At Dwight, the Trojans scored six times in the sixth to improve to 20-11 on the season.

Joey Starks (solo home run) and Jacob Wilkey (two doubles, two RBIs) each had three hits for Dwight, while Evan Cox (double, RBI), Ayden Collom (three RBIs) and Ethan Pakula (RBI) added two hits apiece. Starks (4⅓ IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) earned the win on the mound.

Coal City 10, Serena 0 (5 inn.): At Coal City, the Coalers scored at least run in every inning in the win over the Huskers (11-11).

Payton Twait had the lone hit for Serena, while Carter Meyer took the loss on the hill.

Parkview Christian 7, Newark 3: At Yorkville, the Norsemen fell to 9-17 on the season with the loss to the Falcons, which took the lead for good with five runs in the fifth.

David Ulrich had three hits for Newark, while Kiptyn Bleuer tripled and drove in a pair of runs.

Girls soccer

Mendota 1, Hinckley-Big Rock/Somonauk/Leland 0: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Mendota Regional, the No. 7-seeded Royals had their season ended with the tough loss to the No. 2-seeded Trojans.

Aurora Central Catholic 4, Serena/Newark/Earlville 0: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Mendota Regional, the No. 6-seeded Huskers had their season come to a close with the tough loss to the No.3-seeded Chargers.

Softball

Prairie Central 11, Streator 1 (6 inn.): At SHS Athletic Fields, the visiting Hawks scored in every inning in the triumph over the Bulldogs (4-27).

Caitlin Talty singled and doubled for Streator, while Morgan Kostal doubled and Maddie Campbell drove in the hosts’ lone run.

Amboy 18, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0: In the Class 1A Henry-Senachwine Regional opening round game at Amboy, the Warriors fell to the Clippers to finish the season.

Boys tennis

Ottawa 3, Mendota 0: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility at Ottawa High School, the Pirates swept past the Trojans.

Bentley Thumm picked up a win in singles for the Pirates, while the doubles teams of Kaden Araujo/Ayden Sexton and Charlie Thiry/Hendrix Link also were victorious.