Putnam County Library launches free science program for teens this summer

Thanks to a $33,892 Project Next Generation Grant from the Illinois State Library, the Putnam County Public Library District will launch “Earth Explorers,” a free, hands-on science program coming this summer.

Designed for youth ages 11–14, the program will spark curiosity, strengthen practical science skills, and expand access to engaging learning experiences close to home.

Launching May 26th, Earth Explorers will introduce participants to three key areas of environmental science through rotating distance-learning kits: Weather Lab (weather and climate), Nature Detective (biodiversity), and Unearth It! (soil and watersheds). Each kit includes hands-on activities, career spotlights, and reading materials, all designed to be completed within a two-week window at their own pace.

Throughout the program, the Granville branch will feature a newly purchased Bedrock Groundwater Simulator, a hands-on visual model demonstrating groundwater flow, wells, aquifers, and how contaminants move underground, alongside a rotating rock collection. Project Director and Mentor, Rachael Blomquist will be available by email, Zoom, or in person to support participants along the way.

Youth who complete all three kits will earn an invitation to an all-expenses-paid field trip to the Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford on Saturday, July 11, featuring guided tours, hands-on labs, museum exploration, and lunch. Green River Lines will provide transportation. Each qualifying participant may bring one parent or guardian.

Registration ends May 23. A parent or guardian must visit the Granville branch in person to complete a registration form. Space is limited to 18 participants.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or email Rachael Blomquist at rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org.