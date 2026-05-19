Princeton Mile running it back for second year

Racers line up for the inaugural Princeton Mile Race in 2025. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce is running the event back this year to be held on Saturday, June 6 with a certified one-mile course on historic Main Street in Princeton starting at the Apollo Theatre with the finish line at Rotary park. (Photo provided by the Princeton Chamber of Commerce)

The inaugural Princeton Mile was such a big hit in 2025, the Princeton Chamber of Commerce is running it back this year.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, June 6, running a certified one-mile course on historic Main Street in Princeton starting at the Apollo Theatre with the finish line at Rotary park.

There will be more cash prizes on the line this year. Both the men’s and women’s winners of the Elite division will again collect $1,000. New this year, there will also be a second-place cash prize of $750 and a third-place cash prize of $500 for both males and females in the elite division.

Also new this year, a runner who breaks a 4-minute mile will be awarded a championship belt sponsored by local vendor Mullet Brothers, which is on display at the Chamber of Commerce Office in the Prouty Building.

“We listened to the participants in the elite division to what they wanted to see and that was an increase in the second and third-place financial rewards,” said event founder Michael Stutzke.

“And the belt for the sub 4-minute mile. I’m hopeful we can do that. I think that puts Princeton on the map running down Main Street and someone running a sub-4 minute. I think it’s very doable, just depends on who comes to run the race.”

To qualify for the Elite division, men must run a sub-4:30 mile and women a sub-5:30 mile.

Elijah House (Photo provided by SAU)

As of Monday, former Bureau Valley High School standout Elijah House, who now runs for St. Ambrose University, who placed third last year, and defending women’s champ Claire Fuhlhage of Normal, a former Illinois State University runner, are the only entries in the Elite division.

Princeton’s Colin Mickow, an elite marathon runner, finished second in last year’s race with a time of 4:15. While he said he would love to come home to run again, and will if able, he has been sidelined by an injury and had to drop from the Tokyo Marathon.

Colin Mickow (Photo provided by Colin Mickow)

Last year’s winner was Jake Gillum, a distance coach for Illinois State University, who finished the course in 4:07.

The Elite level race will start at 10 a.m. with the open race to follow at 10:15 a.m. Awards will be presented at Rotary Park at 10:45 a.m.

There will be eight age categories, including a new junior high division for 10-14-year-olds, which Stutzke believes will attract several local young runners. There are also divisions for 15-19-year olds, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and the 60 & older senior division.

Stutzke, a retired track coach and athletics director from Florida, who is with the Princeton Chamber of Commerce Board and Princeton Rotary Club, said he borrowed the idea for the Princeton Mile from the “5th Avenue Mile” in New York City. Stutzke moved to his wife’s hometown, Princeton, seven years ago,

St. Bede coach Marty Makransky will be the official starter, with Phil Taylor of Racing Expectations serving as official timer.

Race packets will be available Friday evening on June 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. and race day from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Runners may register online at https://runsignup.com/tpm. The entry fee is $35.

Main Street will be closed for the race with the help of the Princeton Police Department. The event coincides with the Shrimp Festival at Rotary Park, where the race ends.