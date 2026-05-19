Illinois Extension offers free tomato gardening program

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a free Tomato Troubles educational program from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the La Salle Public Library. (Photo/iStock)

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a free Tomato Troubles educational program from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the La Salle Public Library.

University of Illinois Extension invites gardeners of all experience levels to Tomato Troubles, a free educational program designed to help you identify, prevent, and manage the most common tomato problems.

Participants can learn how to spot early warning signs of tomato problems and what causes them. Attendees will also be able to explore strategies to keep tomatoes healthy and productive. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/TomatoLaSalle.

The program will also be held online via Zoom. To register for the virtual session, visit go.illinois.edu/TomatoLaSalleVirtual.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.