Illinois Extension offers free cyanotype workshop at Nell’s Woodland

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a free cyanotype workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6, at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa. (Julie Barichello)

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a free cyanotype workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6, at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa.

Attendees can learn about the cyanotype process and create a cyanotype. The workshop also includes a guided walk along woodland trails to collect leaves and plant materials. Cyanotype is an early photographic technique known for blue-and-white images. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/NellsCyanotype.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-433-0707 or email emhansen@illinois.edu.