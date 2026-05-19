BCR 2026 sectional boys track preview

Princeton senior Casey Etheridge and all Bureau County boys look to get a jump on state-qualifying performances at sectionals this week. The Tigers run in 2A Galesburg Sectional on Thursday following 1A meets on Wednesday at El Paso-Gridley and Erie. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a preview of the Bureau County area boys track sectionals featuring ALO, Bureau Valley, DePue, Hall, Princeton, Putnam County and St. Bede athletes.

At Erie (1A)

When: Wednesday, May 20, at Erie High School. Field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 5:45 p.m.

Local schools: Amboy/LaMoille, Bureau Valley. Others: Alleman, Cambridge, E-P, Fulton, Le-Win, Mllledgeville, Morrison, Orion, Pearl City, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard, Sterling Newman, Stockton, West Carroll.

Note worthy: Bureau Valley senior Andrew Roth qualified for state in the 110 and 300 hurdles last year as sectional runner-up and has run state qualifying times this year with a 15.4 and 41.12. The Storm also return three legs of the their state-qualifying 4x800 relay in Maddux Moore and Alex and Adrian Gallardo with Kayne Richter filling in the fourth wheel. Amboy co-op freshman Ian Hassler has met state qualifiers in the discus (160-6) and shot (48-8 3/4). Clipper sophomore Damien Bender has also reached the qualifier in the triple jump with a season-best 21-7 1/4. “We know that our sectional is loaded with talent, and know that we can’t bank on finishing in a top 2 spot to qualify,” BV coach Dan DeVenney said. “Our focus isn’t going in trying to win the meet, it’s going in trying to get as many kids to State as possible. If we win the team title, it’ll be an added bonus to the night. To qualify out of our sectional you’re going to have to hit the qualifying mark. The timing system and tape measures don’t care what you’ve done the rest of the season it all comes down to performing that night, and doing what you know you’re capable of.” ... DeVenney notes that the field includes the top three place finishers in 1A in the 100m last year.

At El Paso-Gridley (1A)

When: Wednesday, May 20, at El Paso. Field events start at 3:30 p.m., running events at 5:30 p.m.

Local schools: DePue, Hall, Henry-Senachwine, Putnam County, St. Bede. Others: Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, Colfax Ridgeview, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Dwight, Fieldcrest, Flanagan, Gibson City-Melvin Sibley, Lowpoint-Washburn, Midwest Central, Peoria Christian, Peoria Heights, Tremont.

Note worthy: St. Bede senior Will Sramek is primed to qualify in the discus having thrown a qualifying 146-2, having missed out last year. ... Hall junior Joseph Perez is knocking on the door of the state qualifier in the high jump with a BCR Honor Roll leading 6-0 3/4. ... PC senior Alex Rodgriquez was sectional champ in discus and runner-up in shot last year and medaled in both throws at state.

At Galesburg (2A)

When: Thursday, May 21, at Galesburg High School. Field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 6 p.m.

Local schools: Kewanee, L-P, Princeton. Others: Canton, East Peoria, Eureka, Galesburg, Geneseo, IVC, Limestone, Macomb, Metamora, Monmouth-Roseville, Morton, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame

Note worthy: Princeton sophomore Landen Hoffman is the returning sectional champion in the discus and was leading the state finals until the last throws before being overtaken by senior teammate Ian Morris. He swept the throws in Friday’s Three Rivers Conference Meet, including a PR of 173-2 in the discus. PHS senior Casey Etheridge, who swept both hurdles events at conference, is a returning state qualifier in the 300 hurdles, placing 20th. He is the BCR Honor roll leader in both hurdles with state qualifying times of 15.15 and 39.78. He also tops the Honor roll in the 100 with a state qualifying 10.58. “It’s one of toughest sectionals in the state. A great deal of teams have ran qualifying times in all events. Same thing with field events. Our athletes are going to have to run qualifying times,” PHS coach Dave Moore said.

- Kevin Hieronymus