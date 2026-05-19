BCR 1A girls state track & field preview

At Charleston

When: Thursday preliminaries at O’Brien Stadium, EIU. Field events start at 10 a.m., running events at noon. Saturday’s finals start at 10 a.m.

Note worthy: There will be 14 Bureau County athletes competing in the 1A girls state track & field prelims on Thursday. St. Bede senior Lily Bosnich knows the path to Charleston, having qualified her first three years, finishing second in both hurdles events last season. She won both hurdles at sectional, seeded hird in the 100s and sixth in the 300s, also qualifying on time in the 100 meters. “I’m just going to focus on being smooth, because smooth equals fast. And just have a good time for my last high school track races,” Bosnich said. ... Bosnich will be joined by sophomore teammate Kijah Lucas, who returns in the high jump, tied for 21st in pre-meet rankings, and senior Savannah Bray, who is ranked 21st in the shot put. ... Bureau Valley sophomore Elise House returns off a 14th-place showing in the 400 a year ago. Her sectional first-place time of 58.9 is ranked fourth in 1A. House is excited to have company running on the Storm’s 4x400 with Gemma Moore, Emily Stabler and Mya Shipp. BV also enters its 4x800 consisting of sisters Harper and Maddie Wetzell, Stabler and Moore, which was sectional runner-up and is seeded to medal at No. 8 with a time of 10:08.86. Both of the Wetzells qualified individually with Madison returning in the 3,200 and Harper debuting in the 1,600. The Shipps also make the trip as sectional runners-up with Mya seeded 15th in the long jump and Madisyn in the triple jump. ... Ohio senior Jillian Anderson is one of 15 athletes sharing the sixth-ranked effort (5-1 3/4) in the high jump. The Amboy co-op is also represented by Bella Yanos, seeded 11th (17-2 1/4) in the long jump, Maddie Althaus in the 400 and and its 4x100 of Alexa McKendry, Yanos, Anderson and Althaus. ... Princeton did not qualify an athlete in the 2A meet. Three-time state qualifier Camryn Driscoll sustained a knee injury in basketball and was unable to run this spring.