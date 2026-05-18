Tyson Bagent to lead offensive skills camp at St. Bede Academy

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent and GBN staff will host an offensive skills camp from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at the school. (Photo provided by St. Bede Academy)

Kids looking to improve their offensive football skills can learn from a professional this spring.

Tyson Bagent, quarterback for the Chicago Bears, will lead an offensive skills camp from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at St. Bede Academy. The camp is open to boys and girls in grades 6-12 and costs $60.

Bagent, a St. Bede alumnus, will work with school staff to teach quarterback play, passing, receiving, footwork, agility, and game awareness. Participants will receive hands-on instruction in a high-energy environment focused on skill development, teamwork, and confidence.

“We’re excited to welcome Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent to St. Bede and bring this high-level camp experience to youth in our community,” Superintendent Eve Postula said. “It’s a unique opportunity for young athletes to learn from a professional, and it highlights the strength of our St. Bede alumni network, which continues to create exceptional opportunities for St. Bede to benefit families across our area.”

Registration is available online. The $60 fee includes a t-shirt.