Storage shed fire destroys rural Ottawa property

Firefighters from the Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department put out the remains of a fire that engulfed a building in the early afternoon of Monday, May 18, 2026 on the property of Jim and Nancy Shute at 1235 N 2401st Rd in rural southwest Ottawa. (Mathias Woerner)

A fully engulfed storage shed on a rural Ottawa property was destroyed in a fire early this afternoon, with firefighters working to prevent a nearby propane tank from exploding.

Seven emergency response vehicles from Ottawa and Grand Ridge responded to the fire at 1235 N 2401st Rd. Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Geiger said the department was notified at 11:03 a.m. and arrived at 11:13 a.m.

The shed, located on the property of Jim and Nancy Shute and one of their sons, housed lawn mowers, forklifts, bikes, straw, and farm chemicals. Within 15 minutes of arrival, Geiger said the fire was under control. It was nearly extinguished by 12:45 p.m., and all personnel left the property by 1:10 p.m.

One challenge was a propane gas tank located feet from the burning structure, Geiger said. The line feeding into the tank had melted, and firefighters cooled the tank throughout the blaze to prevent an explosion.

Aggressive afternoon winds pushed flames toward two neighboring structures, an identical shed used to house sheep and a larger storage building containing trailers, farm vehicles, pallets, tires and straw. Neither building ignited, though both sustained flame damage.

Nancy Shute said she was unaware of the fire until neighbors, the Masons, stopped and alerted her. She recalled a loud pop at around 10:50 a.m. that knocked out power to her television, which she suspects may have been a lightning strike from morning storms.

Geiger said the cause remains under investigation, but could be electrical. No one was injured. Damage was limited to the main structure, the walls of neighboring buildings and surrounding debris.