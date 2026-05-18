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Illinois Valley

Sauk’s Landon Hulsing earns All-American honors in discus

Landon Hulsing

Landon Hulsing (Photo provided by SVCC)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Bureau Valley graduate Landon Hulsing has earned All-American status, placing eighth for Sauk Valley in the discus in the NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Nationals in Hobbs, N.M.

He had a throw of 160-6 (48.92m).

Hulsing, who was the 2025 IHSA 1A State champion for the Storm, was one of six Skyhawks to compete, including Malden’s Lexi Bohms in the 800.

Sauk coach Nick Hartz noted it was the first time his athletes competed up in altitude and had temperatures in the mid-90s.

“The competition was quite tough. We had good performances in pretty rough conditions,” Hartz said.

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Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL