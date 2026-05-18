Sauk’s Landon Hulsing earns All-American honors in discus

Bureau Valley graduate Landon Hulsing has earned All-American status, placing eighth for Sauk Valley in the discus in the NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Nationals in Hobbs, N.M.

He had a throw of 160-6 (48.92m).

Hulsing, who was the 2025 IHSA 1A State champion for the Storm, was one of six Skyhawks to compete, including Malden’s Lexi Bohms in the 800.

Sauk coach Nick Hartz noted it was the first time his athletes competed up in altitude and had temperatures in the mid-90s.

“The competition was quite tough. We had good performances in pretty rough conditions,” Hartz said.