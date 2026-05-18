Jimmy John’s coming to Mendota by end of 2026

Jimmy John’s will open its fifth location in the Illinois Valley in Mendota, with construction set to begin in late summer. (Mathias Woerner)

Jimmy John’s will open its fifth location in the Illinois Valley in Mendota, with construction set to begin in late summer.

Owner Art Riewaldt said he hopes to have the restaurant operational by the end of 2026. The location will feature parking accessible from all directions, a drive-thru, and about 1,500 square feet of commercial space for another business.

“This project has been a long time coming and is frankly very overdue,” Riewaldt said. “Mendota, we’ve heard you. We’re sorry it took so long but we are all-in. We’ll be there as soon as we can.”

Riewaldt and his company already operate Jimmy John’s locations in Peru, Spring Valley, Princeton, and Utica. The new location will be at 1209 Washington St., in Mendota.

The Mendota restaurant will begin hiring crew positions this fall. Riewaldt said the company is looking for future managers to train during construction at the Peru location.

“We are looking right now for our future leaders to join us and spend the construction phase working alongside upper management in Peru to master the art of perfect bread and fast, flawless sandwiches,” Riewaldt said. “Our existing managers have all been with the company for many years. We’re excited to show our new leaders why people like staying with us at JJ’s.”