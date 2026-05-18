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DePue man to stand trial in death of 3-year-old during domestic dispute

Rodriguez to next appear July 7

Anthony Daniel Rodriguez (right) walks into the Bureau County Courthouse for an appearance on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 in Princeton. Rodriguez, a 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting near DePue that killed a 3-year-old child during a domestic disturbance Sunday.

A rural DePue man will stand trial Aug. 3 on charges stemming from a domestic dispute in which a small child was shot and killed. Anthony Daniel Rodriguez, 42, appeared Friday, May 15, 2026, in Bureau County Circuit Court and entered not-guilty pleas to charges filed after the May 10 incident that ended in the death of 3-year-old Damian Camacho. (Scott Anderson)

By Tom Collins

A rural DePue man will stand trial Aug. 3 on charges stemming from a domestic dispute in which a small child was shot and killed.

Anthony Daniel Rodriguez, 42, appeared Friday in Bureau County Circuit Court and entered not-guilty pleas to charges filed after the May 10 incident that ended in the death of 3-year-old Damian Camacho.

Rodriguez is scheduled to next appear for a pre-trial conference and/or hearing on motions at 10:30 a.m. July 7 in Princeton.

Rodriguez is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated assault, and two counts of domestic battery. He faces up to five years if convicted of aggravated unlawful restraint, the most serious of his counts.

As previously reported, it was disclosed in open court that a woman called 911 after Rodriguez allegedly threatened her life and the lives of two children.

According to prosecutors, police established a perimeter around the residence and attempted to get Rodriguez to come out peacefully. When de-escalation techniques failed, police entered and fired shots. Damian was transported to a hospital in Princeton, where he later died from the gunshot wound.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.