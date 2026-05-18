DePue man to stand trial in death of 3-year-old during domestic dispute

A rural DePue man will stand trial Aug. 3 on charges stemming from a domestic dispute in which a small child was shot and killed. Anthony Daniel Rodriguez, 42, appeared Friday, May 15, 2026, in Bureau County Circuit Court and entered not-guilty pleas to charges filed after the May 10 incident that ended in the death of 3-year-old Damian Camacho. (Scott Anderson)

A rural DePue man will stand trial Aug. 3 on charges stemming from a domestic dispute in which a small child was shot and killed.

Anthony Daniel Rodriguez, 42, appeared Friday in Bureau County Circuit Court and entered not-guilty pleas to charges filed after the May 10 incident that ended in the death of 3-year-old Damian Camacho.

Rodriguez is scheduled to next appear for a pre-trial conference and/or hearing on motions at 10:30 a.m. July 7 in Princeton.

Rodriguez is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated assault, and two counts of domestic battery. He faces up to five years if convicted of aggravated unlawful restraint, the most serious of his counts.

As previously reported, it was disclosed in open court that a woman called 911 after Rodriguez allegedly threatened her life and the lives of two children.

According to prosecutors, police established a perimeter around the residence and attempted to get Rodriguez to come out peacefully. When de-escalation techniques failed, police entered and fired shots. Damian was transported to a hospital in Princeton, where he later died from the gunshot wound.