Pletsch Trust awards $165,000 in scholarships to 10 county students

The Elmer and Adolph Pletsch Charitable Trust Scholarship Committee recently announced the recipients of the Pletsch Charitable Trust Scholarship for the 2026-2027 school year.

The scholarship recipients are Cadie Bickett, Drew Carlson, Nicholas Curie, Jacob Edens, Lauren Faletti, Miles Main, Teaghan Sarver, Ayden Serrine, Paityn Skinner, Lucas Wiesbrock. The recipients received over $165,000 in scholarships.

The Pletsch Charitable Trust awards scholarships to Putnam County High School graduates pursuing undergraduate degrees in agricultural-related fields annually.

Elmer and Adolph Pletsch were Putnam County farmers who wanted to ensure available funds for Putnam County High School graduates pursuing agricultural-related studies and trades. The Pletsch Charitable Trust distributes scholarship awards with assistance from the Community Foundation of Peoria and Hometown National Bank of La Salle. The trust has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to qualified Putnam County High School graduates since 2012.