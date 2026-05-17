Ottawa softball splits doubleheader with Normal University: The Times Saturday Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 14-5, Normal University 0-8: At Ottawa, the Pirates (20-10) split a doubleheader with the Pioneers on Saturday.

In the opening game victory, Piper Lewis (two doubles, four RBIs) and Joslyn Rose (RBI) each had three hits, while Avery Leigh (double, four RBIs), Teagan Darif (RBI), Bobbi Snook (two doubles, RBI) and Kennedy Kane each had two hits apiece. Addie Russell (5 IP, 7 H, 0 BB, 4 K) earned the win in the circle.

In the Game 2 defeat, Snook (double, two RBIs), Reese Purcell (two RBIs) and Savannah Fredricksen each had two hits, with Tarif adding a triple. Kane (7 IP, 12 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) suffered the loss.

Seneca's Hayden Pfeifer (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca 2, Rockridge 1; United Township 2, Seneca 0: In the Rockridge Spring Classic, the Fighting Irish (33-2) split two games, defeating the host Rockets and falling to the Panthers.

Against Rockridge, Hayden Pfeifer had both Seneca hits, but one was what proved to be a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Pfeifer (3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 7 K) also earned the win in relief of Tessa Krull (3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).

Pfeifer tripled while Camryn Stecken and Graysen Provance each singled in the loss to Untied Township. Krull (loss, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) and Pfeifer (2 IP, 2 H, 5 K) again shared time in the circle.

East Peoria 15-5, Streator 0-1: At SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs (4-26) dropped a doubleheader to the Raiders.

Ava Glisson (double) and Natayla Solis had the hosts lone hits in the opener, and both doubled in the second game.

Sandwich senior Kayden Corneils (Joshua Welge, Joshua Welge)

Sandwich 11, Newark 6: At Newark, the Indians (17-13) scored five times in the second to take the lead for good in the triumph over the Norsemen (11-15).

Kayden Corneils (double, two homers, six RBIs) and Abigail Johnson (two homers, four RBIs) led the Sandwich offense, while Kendal Petre (7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) earned the pitching victory.

Rylie Carlson (two doubles, triple, RBI) and Zoey Carlson (doubles, two RBIs) each had three hits. Adelaide Johnson had a home run and two RBIs. Cayla Pottinger added a double.

Sterling Newman 15, Somonauk/Leland 5: At Somonauk, the visiting Comets exploded for seven runs in the sixth in the win over the Bobcats.

Losing pitcher Kaydence Eade singled twice, homered and drove in three runs for Somonauk/Leland, while MacKenna McMahan had two hits.

Boys track and field

Streator, Fieldcrest compete at El Paso Last Chance: In the Unlimited Last Chance meet at El Paso, the Bulldogs and Knights each had solid performances.

Streator’s LA Moton (high jump, 1.85 meters) and the 4x200 relay team of Andrew Warwick, Chase Lane, Xzavier Glass and Garritt Benstine (1 minute, 35.72 seconds) finished second, while the 4x100 relay squad of Benstine, Glass, Mason Cole and Lane (46.25 seconds) placed fourth.

Fieldcrest’s top finishes came from Braydin Eplin (discus, 3rd, 41.24) and Henry Cranstoun (shot put, 5th, 11.87).

Baseball

Sandwich's Braden Behringer (Provided by Sandwich High School)

Sandwich 12, Newark 6: At Newark, the Indians (17-15-1) scored three runs in the fifth to take the lead for good in the win over the Norsemen (9-17).

Braden Behringer (two RBIs) had four hits for Sandwich, while Chase Clark (double, three RBIs) had three hits. Griffin Somlock tripled and Anthony Wade drove in a pir of runs. Wade (3⅔ IP, 2 ER, 3 K), Clark (1⅓ IP, 0 ER) and Nick Michalek (2 IP, 0 H, 4 K) shared the mound duties.

Jimmy Kath (double, RBI) had four hits for Newark while David Ulrich doubled, homered and drove in four. Eastin McBroom struck out five in his five innings of work.