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Hegeler Carus Mansion launches anniversary tours this summer

New 90-minute experience marks 150 years with access to private areas

The Hegeler Carus Mansion will offer a new tour experience to celebrate its 150th anniversary

The Hegeler Carus Mansion will offer a new tour experience to celebrate its 150th anniversary (Photo provided by the Hegeler Carus Mansion )

By Kate Santillan

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle will offer a new tour experience to celebrate its 150th anniversary in June and July.

The one-and-a-half-hour-long guided tours include the mansion’s public and private areas from the second-floor bedroom level to the gymnasium. Attendees can learn about Hegeler and Carus household family members and the mansion’s architecture and interior design.

Tickets cost $80 with a limited tour capacity. Groups of 10 or more must contact the mansion to schedule private tours. The tickets will also be non-refundable.

For more information, visit hegelercarus.org or facebook.com/hegelercarus

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