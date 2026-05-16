Marquette is first ‘King of the Valley’

Marquette's David Clairmont (33) holds the "King of the Valley" championship belt after the Crusaders defeated rival St. Bede 13-3 Saturday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Kevin Hieronymus)

While jets and airplanes buzzed Schweickert Stadium in Peru, Ottawa Marquette’s Griffin Dobberstein and Grady Dose put on their air show in Saturday’s ‘King of the Valley’ championship game.

The Crusaders duo each clubbed two-run homers, driving in seven runs between them, to power the Crusaders to the inaugural Illinois Valley Baseball tournament, championship, defeating Tri-County Conference rival, St. Bede 13-3 in five innings, earning the title as “King of the Valley.”

“Been kind of in a slump. so it feels good to hit a couple balls hard, especially against St. Bede,” Dobberstein said. “We beat them once, They beat us once. This was kind of the rubber match between us. It was a must-win coming out today. All the boys knew it. We competed. A little grit.

“Didn’t have our 1 or our 2 (pitchers), but they did phenomenal. Our pitchers buried down and threw good pitches. Play good defense. Going to win a lot of games doing that.”

Dose said playing in the new tournament put on by Hall was fun.

“We knew a lot of the kids from this area, St. Bede, maybe not so much Newman, because they’re a little bit farther, and a few kids from Princeton,” he said. “It’s fun to compete against kids you’ve played against your whole life. It was really fun.”

Marquette's Griffin Dobberstein (left) and Grady Dose each clubbed two-run homers, driving in seven runs between them to power the Crusaders to a 13-3 win over St. Bede to claim the honor as "King of the Valley" on Saturday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Dobberstein’s two-run homer in the third inning gave the Crusaders an 9-3 advantage.

Dose followed with a two-run blast of his own in the fourth inning to make it 11-3. He was surprised as anyone.

“I’ve never really had a lot of home runs in high school, to be fair,” he said. “Griffin’s had a lot. Other kids on or team have had a lot. That was only my second home run. Always feels good to catch one out, because it’s a huge confidence booster. Makes you remember you can hit, you’re good.

“I kind of change my approach a little bit. Backed off the plate a little bit. Kept getting jammed. Put three good barrels. It was a good night.”

Marquette coach Todd Hopkins joked that, “He’ll be swinging for it now. Yeah, he hit that pretty good. That was good to see.”

Novotney reached on a by pitch to open the Marquette fifth and scored on a RBI double to center by Dobberstein. A fly out to center advanced Dobberstein third where he scored a batter later on Debernardi’s sac fly to center to end the game.

St. Bede coach Bill Booker, whose team is the only team to defeat the two-time defending champion Crusaders this season to gain a split of TCC games, gave it their best shot.

“We can’t match their firepower. That’s really tough. When you’re on the end of your arms for the week, if you can get ahead with pitcher’s counts, you might be able to get a few extra outs. But we fell behind. Missed spots and they hit them.”

Booker said he used every “single one of” his pitching staff to make it through a full week of six games in six days. The Bruins split Friday’s pool games, losing to Putnam County 4-2 and defeating Hall 4-2. They took the pool title by virtue of the fewest runs allowed tiebreaker.

The Bruins struck first with a two-out, two-run hit to left by Geno Ferrari with the bases loaded.

Rainbir Saini, St. Bede’s starting pitcher, drove in a run with a RBI double to center to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead in the top of the second.

The Crusaders put up five runs in the home half on just two hits, including a two-run single to right by Dose to take a 6-3 lead. Beau Thompson also drew a bases-loaded walk, Novotney brought a run home on a ground out and Anthony Couch hit a sac fly to right leading up to Dose’s hit.

Both Dobberstein, who doubled, homered, scored three runs and drove in three runs, and Dose (four RBIs) went 2 for 3.

Marquette starter Jaxsen Higgins picked up the win, allowing three hits, three runs and five walks with three strikeouts, while Michael Johnson pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

“We were hitting the ball pretty good yesterday and carried it over today,” said Hopkins, whose team beat Prnceton and Newman to win the American Pool on Friday. “Jaxsen has pretty much been our catcher this year. He threw a few and I thought he did a decent job. Then Michael came in and kept them off balance.”

Both Hopkins and Booker liked having the new tournament.

“It was good for the area. Credit to Hall for putting it on,” Hopkins said.

“I enjoyed this. The concept was a great idea. I like the area thing with decent crowds and good weather,” Booker said. “Good baseball teams in the area. When you’re playing them, it’s fun.”