Illinois Extension to offer sourdough starter workshop May 12 in Oglesby

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a hands-on sourdough starter workshop Tuesday, May 12, at Illinois Valley Community College Room (Shaw Media file photo)

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a hands-on sourdough starter workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 12, at Illinois Valley Community College.

Attendees will be able to explore fermentation science and how to create and maintain a sourdough starter. Participants can also receive sourdough starter discard recipes. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/SourdoughFermentation.

The class will be held in Room CTC-123, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-433-0707 or email susang@illinois.edu.