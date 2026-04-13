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Illinois Extension to offer sourdough starter workshop May 12 in Oglesby

Hands-on class teaches fermentation science; registration required

Gallaher Sourdough bakery is open in Plainfield.

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a hands-on sourdough starter workshop Tuesday, May 12, at Illinois Valley Community College Room (Shaw Media file photo)

By Kate Santillan

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a hands-on sourdough starter workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 12, at Illinois Valley Community College.

Attendees will be able to explore fermentation science and how to create and maintain a sourdough starter. Participants can also receive sourdough starter discard recipes. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/SourdoughFermentation.

The class will be held in Room CTC-123, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-433-0707 or email susang@illinois.edu.

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