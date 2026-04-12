Ottawa Noon Rotary donates $4,114 to Ottawa Center for the Arts for new signage

From left, Bob Eschbach, Tracy Beattie, Anne Badger, Brian Carnes, Dave Noble and Christine Benson pose with a ceremonial check from the Ottawa Noon Rotary Club supporting new signage for the Ottawa Center for the Arts’ Grand Hall and The Abbey. (Photo Provided By Ottawa Noon Rotary)

The Ottawa Noon Rotary Club has awarded a $4,114 grant to the Ottawa Center for the Arts to support new signage for its recently established venues, the Grand Hall and The Abbey.

The grant was funded through a partnership between Rotary District 6420 and the Ottawa Noon Rotary Club, each contributing half of the total amount.

Officials said the new signage will help advance that mission by making the venues more recognizable and welcoming to residents and visitors.

“We are incredibly grateful to Ottawa Noon Rotary and the Rotary District for their generous support,” said Christine Benson of the Ottawa Center for the Arts. “These funds will allow us to better showcase the Grand Hall and The Abbey, helping more people discover and enjoy the arts while honoring the historic character of these beautiful spaces.”

According to their mission statement in a news release, the Ottawa Center for the Arts focuses on promoting creativity, preserving historic architecture, and enriching the community through performing and visual arts.

For more information about the Ottawa Center for the Arts and upcoming events, visit their website or call 815-324-0520.