IHSA postseason assignments announced, Princeton will host 2A baseball regional, St. Bede a 2A supersectional

Postseason assignments for baseball and softball have been released by the IHSA.

Princeton will be hosting a 2A baseball regional as part of the Chillicothe IVC Sectional and St. Bede Supersectional.

The Tigers, Bruins and Hall Red Devils are all grouped together in the IVC subsectional A along with Alleman, Kewanee, IVC, Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville, Rockridge and Sherrard.

Mendota was assigned to the 2A Byron subsectional B with only Rock Falls listed as a regional host.

Putnam County will host a 1A sectional, paired with Bureau Valley in the subsectional A along with Galva, Henry-Senachwine, Midland, Morrison, Orion, Stark County and regional hosts AlWood and Annawan-Wethersfield.

In 3A, LaSalle-Peru was assigned to the Washington subsectional A with regional hosts Joliet Catholic and Metamora plus Kankakee, Morris, Ottawa, Plano and Streator.

In softball, Bureau Valley and Putnam County were sent to the 1A Williamsfield subsectional B with regional hosts Henry-Senachwine and Annawan-Wethersfield along with Amboy, Fieldcrest, Lowpoint-Washburn, Midland, Princeville, Stark County and Woodland.

In 2A softball, Hall, Princeton and St. Bede will be facing road trips to either the Fairbury Prairie Central or Lexington regionals in the Pontiac subsectional A. Other teams in the field are Bismarck, El Paso-Gridley and Pontiac.

Mendota was assigned to the 2A Marengo subsectional A where Byron and Oregon will host.

LaSalle-Peru will host a 3A sectional, playing out of the subsectional B with regional hosts Geneseo and Sterling along with Dixon, Ottawa, Rochelle and Sycamore.