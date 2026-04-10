Hall baseball, softball sweep Mendota: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

Baseball

Hall 12, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): Greyson Bickett (double, three RBIs), Noah Plym (four RBIs) and Jaxson Pinter (double, two RBIs) each had two hits to lead the Red Devils to their second 10-rule win in four days over the Trojans.

Jack Curran had a hit and two RBIs for the Red Devils, who improved to 7-4.

Brody Bosi was the winning pitcher, scattering four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Oscar Casteneda doubled in a run to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead in the first. Esten Otero also doubled.

Putnam County 13, Midland 1: The Panthers scored 10 runs on seven hits in the third inning to break open a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Johnathon Stunkel went 3 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs to power the Panthers (8-3) at the plate. Traxton Mattingly went 3 for 3 with a RBI while Kade Zimmerlein (double, RBI) and Maddox Poole (two doubles, RBI) added two hits each, Jacob Furar had a two-run triple, Carter Hochstatter had a two-run double and Eli King had a two-run single.

Zimmerlein allowed two hits, one unearned run and a walk over five innings for the win with eight strikeouts.

Abingdon-Avon 5, Bureau Valley 3: Logan Philhower and Brandon Carrington each had two hits for the Storm in defeat in Lincoln Trail Conference play in Manlius.

Dylan Hewitt had a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.

Seneca 3, Henry-Senachwine 1: Carson Rowe went 3 for 4 with a RBI double in the seventh as the Mallards dropped a Tri-County Conference contest in Seneca.

Jacob Miller took the loss on the mound, allowing five hits, three runs and a walk over six innings with five strikeouts.

Morton 7, La Salle-Peru 2: Morton pitcher Camden Taylor shut the Cavs out for five innings on the way to a nonconference victory in LaSalle.

Softball

Normal West 2, La Salle-Peru 1: The Wildcats pushed across the winning run on a bunt hit in the bottom of the eighth to defeat the Cavs in nonconference play in Normal.

Lydia Steinbach and Anna Riva each went 3 for 3 for the Cavs with Steinbach’s single in the fourth leading to the Cavs’ only run of the game on an error.

St. Bede 13, Serena 0 (5 inn.): Hannah Heiberger pitched a one-hit shutout while the Bruins rapped out 10 hits on the way to a nonconference win in Serena.

Heiberger went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Lily Bosnich (triple, two RBIs) and Ava Balestri (three RBIs) each went 2 for 3 to lead the Bruins at the plate. Ella Burke doubled in a run and and Lili McClain had a RBI single.

Hall 7, Mendota 2: Bernadette Larson went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Devils defeated the Trojans in a Three Rivers East game in Spring Valley.

Caroline Morris (double, RBI), Ava Delphi and Leah Burkhart each had two hits and Aubrie Pellegrini doubled in two runs as the Red Devils improved to 3-9.

Winning pitcher freshman Madison Krewer scattered five hits with no earned runs allowed with four strikeouts.

Karson Doyle had two hits for Mendota (3-4).

Bureau Valley 9, Abingdon-Avon 5: Kadyn Haage (double, RBI), Emily Wright (RBI) and Abby Jamison (two RBIs) each went 2 for 3 for the Storm in a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Manlius.

Katrina Wahl had a RBI hit for the Storm (4-3) while Danicka Benavidez had one hit and drew a bases-load walk. Kloey Trujillo stole home on the back end of a double steal with Haage in the second and put the Storm ahead for good at 5-4 with a RBI groundout in the fourth

Mallory Maubach-Williams went the distance for the win, allowing eight hits and four walks with eight strikeouts.

Midland 5, Putnam County 4 (13 inn.): Gemma Halsne drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the Timberwolves’ winning run in bottom of the 13th for a Tri-County Conference win in Varna.

Chloe Parcher went 3 for 5 with three runs, Alexis Margis was 2 for 6 with an RBI and Piper Terando drove in two runs for PC.

Seneca 16, Henry-Senachwine 1 (4 inn.): Brynna Anderson homered and Addy Robbins doubled for the Mallards who fell in four innings in Seneca.

Track and field

At Princeton: The Princeton girls won their own Howard-Monier Invite Thursday at Rathje Track, taking four firsts and seven seconds, defeating Annawan-Wethersfield 163-120 for top team honors.

Princeton’s wins came from Josie Sierens in the long jump (4.43m), Rayylee DePauw in the 100 hurdles (17.81), Alexandra Waca in the 3,200 (12:53.1) and Payton Frueh in the 1,600 (5:59.28).

The Tigresses also gained seconds from Leonora Hopkins in the 400 (1:05.68), Alexandra Waca in the 1,600 (6:12.27), Frueh in the 3,200 (12:53.1) and Annie Thompson in the pole vault (2.59m) along with the relay efforts in the 4 x 100 (56.36), 4 x 400 (4:42.59) and 4 x 800 (12:01.95).

Natalia Zamora won the 100 hurdles (58.81) and placed second in the 300 hurdles (18.24) for third-place Hall (72). Hall also got seconds from Lily Pelka in the shot (8.1m) and Amanda Manzanares in the triple jump (9.21m).

Top place-finisher for sixth-place Putnam County was Veronika Mack, third in the 300 hurdles.

At Kewanee: Top finishers for St. Bede in a quadrangular were second-place finishes for Will Sramek in the discus (39.1m) and in the pole vault (2.58m) for the boys and Kate Duncan in the girls high jump (4.7m).

At Forreston: The Amboy girls co-op placed second of four teams with wins from Alexa McKendry in the 100 hurdles (17.44), Olivea Glaspar in the shot (9.79m), Jillian Anderson in the high jump (1.57m) and Grace Althaus in the long jump (4.2m).

The Amboy boys placed fourth of six boys teams with firsts from Tyler Mahar in the 3,200 (11:28.34), Ian Hassler in the shot (13.02m) and discus (44.91m).

At Seneca: Jeniah Francis won the 100 (12.61) and high jump (1.57m) for the Mendota girls, who placed third of five teams. Mendota also gained firsts from Lumen Setchell in the 800 (2:44.45) and the 4 x 100 (50.95), 4 x 200 (1:48.85) and the 4 x 400 (4:28.72) relays.

The Mendota boys finished fourth of six teams with a first-place finish from Sebastian Carlos in the 400 (50.18),

DePue’s Edward Rodriguez won the 3,200 (11:10.04)

At Galva: The Henry-Midland girls won seven events with five seconds, scoring 109 points to top Monmouth United (79) in a five-team field.

Daniela Bumber won the 100 (12.61), 200 (26.01) and 400 (58.94). Other winners for Henry-Midland were Alison Mitchell in the 100 hurdles (17.88) and high jump (1.54m), Audrey Chambers in the long jump (5.35) and the 4 x 100 relay (51.59),

The Henry-Midland boys (75) took second behind Princeville (114.5). Winners for H-M were Christian Hohstadt in the 200 (23.87), Henry Kirbach in the 100 hurdles (19.72) and Brecken Pyles in the long jump (6.28m).

Girls soccer

DePue-Hall 0, Mendota 0: The Little Giants and Trojans played to a scoreless draw on the Trojans’ turf.