Somonauk uses big 7th inning to top Mendota : The Times Wednesday Roundup

Baseball

Somonauk 14, Mendota 9: At Mendota, the Bobcats (5-5) scored nine runs in the top of the seventh to top the Trojans.

Brady Andrews (RBI) had three hits for Somonauk while Alex Barnes (four RBIs) and Kaden Geers-Clason (two RBIs) both homered. Landon Johnson (three RBIs, three stolen bases) and Tristan Reed (double, RBI) each had two hits. Winning pitcher Luke Hartsell (4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) also doubled in a run.

La Salle-Peru 26, Newark 1 (4 inn.): At Newark, the visiting Cavaliers scored 10 runs in the first inning in the big win over the Norsemen (2-8).

Jacob Seyller and Colin Shields each singled for Newark while Kaidden Bailey had the lone RBI.

Softball

Washington 12, Streator 0 (5 inn.): At Streator, the Bulldogs dropped to 2-9 on the season with the loss to the Panthers.

Ayla Morgan, Ava Glisson and Alexis Thomas all singled for Streator’s three hits.

Mendota 10, Somonauk/Leland 6: At Mendota, the Trojans scored five runs in the fourth to take the lead for good in the win over the Bobcats (5-3).

Brook Bahrey (double, three RBIs) led Somonauk/Leland with three hits, while Kennedy Barshinger and Kaydence Eade (double, RBI) each had two hits. Ashley McCoy doubled and drove in a run. Eade (3⅔ IP, 4 ER, 5 K) and Brielle Deacon (2⅓ IP, 1 ER, 5 K) shared time in the circle.

Boys track and field

Sycamore 96, Ottawa 50: At King Field, the Pirates dropped the dual with the Spartans.

Claiming individual first place finishes for Ottawa were Joey Liebhart (110-meter hurdles, 16.39 seconds; 300 hurdles, 41.52) and Kaleb Hunt (long jump, 6.09 meters), while the 4X100 relay (Brayden Brewer, Payton Lyon, Dreager Duncan, Kaleb Hunt, 46.36) and 4X800 relay (Atlas Brown, Grant Smithmeyer, Connor Medina, Hunter Heuser, 9:22.94) ran to wins.

Girls track and field

Sycamore 73, Ottawa 62: At King Field, the Pirates fell just short in the dual with the Spartans.

Posting individual first-place marks for the Ottawa were Sophia Hart (400, 1:09.15), Makenzie Blazys (800, 2:56.92), Ailey Harstad (1600, 6:32.07), Isabella Markey (100 hurdles, 17.97; 300 hurdles, 52.36), Karsyn Moore (high jump, 1.52) and Savannah Markey (long jump, 4.61).

The Pirates 4x100 relay (Daisy Rabadan, Trinity Casas, Savannah Markey, Karsyn Moore, 52.36) and 4x400 relay (Isabella Markey, Sophia Hart, Makenzie Blazys, Ocean Fowler, 4:54.75) also registered victories.