Princeton High School scholastic bowl team recognizes season accomplishments

The Princeton High School scholastic bowl team recently recognized its players and season accomplishments during its annual Masonic banquet Tuesday, March 31.

The varsity scholastic bowl team finished the 2025-26 season with a 63-37 record. The junior varsity team earned a 34-4 record.

The varsity team finished third at the Riverdale Early Season Tournament, the La Salle-Peru Invite, and the Winnebago Invitational. The junior varsity team was awarded first place at Butterfield and the La Salle-Peru Invite and earned second place at the IHSSBCA Novice Tournament.

Varsity team member Trevyn Munsion placed second in the varsity TRAC conference, sixth at the Tiger Cup and received IHSSBCA First Team All-Sectional honors. He also led the scholastic bowl team with 418 toss-ups.

Hanna Claiborne earned ninth place in the varsity TRAC conference, was awarded an IHSSBCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention and finished with 129 toss-ups. Isabella Simmering placed 19th in the varsity TRAC conference and earned 62 toss-ups. Elin Workman was awarded an IHSSBCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention and 59 toss-ups.

Junior varsity scholastic bowl team member Aiden Robinson was named Butterfield JV Tournament MVP, earned first place in the JV TRAC conference, received first place in novice competition and finished with 284 toss-ups. Reuel Pattar earned 13th place in the JV TRAC conference, Mason Wright received 11th place in novice competition and Chloe Kull was awarded 14th in the JV TRAC conference.

Princeton High School scholastic bowl team members Elin Workman, Isabella Simmering, Rebekah Pearson, Aishwarya Gheewala, Mo Franklin, Hanna Claiborne and Olivia Fox received Three Rivers Conference Academic All-Conference honors.

Robinson and Munson were awarded junior varsity and varsity Most Valuable Player and Most Toss-Ups Scored honors. Kull and Claiborne were named Most Improved and Pattar and Simmering received Sportsmanship Awards. Workman was presented with the scholastic bowl program’s Legacy Award.

The Princeton Scholastic Bowl Distinguished Service Award was introduced at the banquet. The award was presented to the Princeton Masonic Lodge in recognition of its support for the scholastic bowl program.