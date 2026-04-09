Briza Cervantes, Kamilah Preciado score for Mendota in win over Sterling: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Girls soccer

Mendota 2, Sterling 1: Briza Cervantes and Kamilah Preciado each scored for the Trojans with Zariah Escatel making one assist. Ariana Sanchez had six saves in goal.

Softball

Mendota 10, Somonauk 6: Laurali Thompson (two RBIs), Leah Henkel (RBI) and winning pitcher Lexie Saylor each had two hits to lead the Trojans to a nonconference win

Addison Perryman and Emily Diaz added RBI hits fo Mendota.

Sycamore 3, La Salle-Peru 2 (8 inn.): The Indians scored in the top of the eighth inning to slip past the Cavs in LaSalle.

Karmen Piano homered for the Cavs.

St. Bede 8, Sterling 3: The Bruins outhit the Warriors 17-3 en route to a nonconference win at Abbot Davey Field on Wednesday.

Lily Bosnich (homer, four RBIs), Ava Balestri and Hannah Heiberger (RBI) led the Bruins’ hit paradge with 4 for 4 games at the plate. Macy Strauch had a double.

Strauch was the winning pitcher, scattering three hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Tri-Valley 22, Fieldcrest 1: Terilynn Timmerman had two hits and Lexi Watkins drove in the Knights’ lone run in defeat at home.

Baseball

Mendota 9, Somonauk 5: Gavin Evans homered and drove in two runs as the Trojans won a nonconference game at home.

Quinn Eddy and Oscar Casteneda each had two hits and Brody Hartt and Collin Coss both collected two RBIs.

Tri-Valley 12, Fieldcrest 2: Lucas Anson and Eli Gerdes had the Knights only hits in a home loss to the Vikings.