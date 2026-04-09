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Briza Cervantes, Kamilah Preciado score for Mendota in win over Sterling: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Mendota logo

Mendota logo

By Kevin Hieronymus

Girls soccer

Mendota 2, Sterling 1: Briza Cervantes and Kamilah Preciado each scored for the Trojans with Zariah Escatel making one assist. Ariana Sanchez had six saves in goal.

Softball

Mendota 10, Somonauk 6: Laurali Thompson (two RBIs), Leah Henkel (RBI) and winning pitcher Lexie Saylor each had two hits to lead the Trojans to a nonconference win

Addison Perryman and Emily Diaz added RBI hits fo Mendota.

Sycamore 3, La Salle-Peru 2 (8 inn.): The Indians scored in the top of the eighth inning to slip past the Cavs in LaSalle.

Karmen Piano homered for the Cavs.

St. Bede 8, Sterling 3: The Bruins outhit the Warriors 17-3 en route to a nonconference win at Abbot Davey Field on Wednesday.

Lily Bosnich (homer, four RBIs), Ava Balestri and Hannah Heiberger (RBI) led the Bruins’ hit paradge with 4 for 4 games at the plate. Macy Strauch had a double.

Strauch was the winning pitcher, scattering three hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Tri-Valley 22, Fieldcrest 1: Terilynn Timmerman had two hits and Lexi Watkins drove in the Knights’ lone run in defeat at home.

Baseball

Mendota 9, Somonauk 5: Gavin Evans homered and drove in two runs as the Trojans won a nonconference game at home.

Quinn Eddy and Oscar Casteneda each had two hits and Brody Hartt and Collin Coss both collected two RBIs.

Tri-Valley 12, Fieldcrest 2: Lucas Anson and Eli Gerdes had the Knights only hits in a home loss to the Vikings.

LaSalle-Peru PrepsMendota PrepsFieldcrest PrepsHenry-Senachwine PrepsSt. Bede PrepsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL