What did they eat on the Titanic? Find out April 14 in Granville

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch invites the public to a presentation on the foods of the Titanic at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch invites the public to a presentation on the foods of the Titanic at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.

Delve into letters written by first-class Titanic passengers to loved ones at home, describing lavish luncheon feasts and other delicacies served onboard. Explore the striking differences between first-, second-, and third-class menus—how dining varied by class, which foods remain familiar today, and which seem surprising by modern standards. The meals enjoyed by passengers and crew offer revealing glimpses into daily life during the Edwardian era and the social structures of the time. The presentation also highlights stories of Titanic passengers with Illinois ties, connecting global history to local lives.

This program will be presented in hybrid style, with in-person and virtual options. To attend virtually, please register via Zoom: https://shorturl.at/ybM9Q. The program is free and open the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.